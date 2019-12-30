India may stage false flag operation against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the apprehensions that India may stage a false flag operation to divert world’s attention from grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Chairing the meeting of the Consultation Council on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said the entire India is protesting against the Modi-regime’s Hindutva policies, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said those, who protest discriminatory measures of the Indian government, are facing the worst police torture on behest of the Modi regime.

The foreign minister said police is involved in torturing people by raiding Muslim majority areas in India.

Regarding situation in occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said that millions of people have been facing curfew since illegal act of the Indian government on 5 August this year.

Meanwhile, presiding over an inter-ministerial meeting in Islamabad today, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue to raise voice of oppressed Kashmiris across the globe.

He said India is committing brutalities against eight million people of occupied Kashmir since 5th of August.

FM Qureshi said all out efforts will be made to highlight the Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council and at all higher international fora.

He said international media is also highlighting human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir.

