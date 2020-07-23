ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that India has been violating the international laws by targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

In a statement issued here on Thursday Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the visit of the foreign media representatives to the Line of Control yesterday was very important.

He said India always used double standards, but Pakistan took foreign media persons to the Line of Control to show them the reality.

He pointed out whether India will allow independent journalists to visit occupied Kashmir. He said India keeps movements of the UN observers limited so that they cannot see the facts on the Line of Control.

“The visit meant to show the truth to the world.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said President of the UN General Assembly will be visiting Pakistan. The minister said he will present before the UNGA President Pakistan’s stance and the entire situation.

Shah Mehmood said India’s relations with its neighbors, including China, Nepal and Bangladesh are getting tense day by day. He said India is deteriorating its ties with other regional countries because of its Hindutva ideology.

He said Iran has also dropped India from Chabahar project.

