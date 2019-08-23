‘India initiated war, we will end it’: AJK president   

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan on Friday said that Indian had initiated a war against Pakistan and Kashmir and add they would end it, ARY News reported.

Responding to Indian defence minister’s threats, during a public rally in Islamabad, Masood Khan said that they would turn Kashmir into graveyard of Indian troops if New Delhi attempts any misadventure.

He said that India had initiated proxy war against Pakistan to destabilize it and was involved in terror financing.

In a recent move to oppress Kashmiris’ indigenous and just struggle for self determination, India had revoked special status of occupied Kashmir by a presidential decree, he added. Masood Khan said that Indian government deprived Kashmiris of their basic rights by repealing article 370 and article 35-A of the constitution.

On the occasion, the president slammed the international community over their dual standard s and keeping mum over atrocities and grave human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

He hailed the Pakistani nation for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and hoisting Kashmir’s flag along with Pakistan’s flag.

Read More: PM Imran directs to raise Kashmir issue at every global forum

Earlier int he day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of his party’s spokespersons as well as the government’s wherein the participants agreed upon the measures to further reinforce Pakistan’s efforts in the political, legal and media domains to highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan had directed to highlight Kashmir cause at every global forum and also asked party representatives to raise the issue at social as well as on national media.

Comments

comments