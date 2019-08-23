PM Imran directs to raise Kashmir issue at every global forum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of his party’s spokespersons as well as the government’s wherein the participants agreed upon the measures to further reinforce Pakistan’s efforts in the political, legal and media domains to highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed to highlight Kashmir cause at every global forum and also asked party representatives to raise the issue at social as well as on national media.

The party’s and government representative meeting decided that parliamentary delegations would be sent to different countries of the World to highlight the Kashmir issue and raise awareness about the atrocities being committed by the Indian occupied forces in the IoK.

The meeting also agreed upon to expedite contacts with China, Russia and other Islamic countries for the Kashmir issue.

The meeting agreed over the measures to enable the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to realise their right to self-determination.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan also attended the meeting.

However, no decision was taken regarding immediate change of PM’s spokesperson after Nadeem Afzal Chan had reportedly excused holding the office anymore.

