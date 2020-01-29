ISLAMABAD: In yet another move to disrupt peace and stability in South Asia, it has been revealed that Narendra Modi’s government was planning to carry out a terror activity at Kartarpur Corridor, sources told ARY News on Wednesday.

The BJP-led Indian government seems unhappy over facilities being given to the Sikh pilgrims and wants to deprive them of facility to visit the holy site in Nankana Sahib.

It was learnt that the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) along with Afghan Intelligence agency NDS were jointly planning to launch a terror attack along the route of Kartarpur Corridor.

The plan was busted by Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies. The Intelligence agencies have passed such information to the concerned authorities and the security of the corridor has been beefed up after the revelation.

It was further revealed that by carrying out a massive terror attack at Kartarpur Corridor, India is trying to create anti-Pakistan sentiments in Sikh community.

Read more: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor; urges Modi to resolve Kashmir dispute

Prime Minister Imran Khan in the month of November, last year, had formally inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims to one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in Pakistani town of Narowal.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier had termed the corridor a gift for the Sikh community around the world -as they can now reach their holy place within no time- while adding that love and tolerance are the two traits that can bring lasting change in the sub-continent and around the world.

