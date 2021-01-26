India’s Republic Day being observed as Black Day: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday India’s Republic Day is being observed as Black Day today by Kashmiri people across the world.

In a video statement, he said the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are protesting as their rights have been usurped.

Shah Mahmood said international human rights organisations and the global media are exposing Indian oppression in the occupied region. He added the minorities feel unsafe in India as black laws are being imposed in the neighboring country.

The foreign minister said the negative policies of the BJP government are also adversely affecting Indian economy.

The people of Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and elsewhere are observing Black Day today as the hostile occupier of the Himalayan region, India is celebrating its Republic Day.

The Black Day is to remind the international community not to fall for New Delhi’s propaganda, based on blatant lies, of being the largest democracy in the world but to help to beware of what happens in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

