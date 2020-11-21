India running special cell to sabotage CPEC project: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that India had established a special cell to sabotage the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor ( PCEC) project, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FM Qureshi said that New Delhi had allocated around Rs80 billion for the cell tasked with sabotaging the flagship project. He said that they had exposed India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan and its nefarious designs against the country in a dossier a few days back.

The foreign maintained that the future of Pakistan and the region is linked with the CPEC, adding that they were committed to ensure the safety of the project.

Read More: RAW officer Anurag Singh mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack: DG ISPR

FM Qureshi said China also understands the importance of this economic corridor, so a clear message has been given from Beijing regarding the security of CPEC. The foreign minister said that Pakistan and China will jointly safeguard CPEC and will ensure timely completion of all its projects.

He said Pakistan will raise the concerns expressed in the dossier at all major international forums, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

FM Qureshi said Islamabad will not remain silent on Indian tactics to destroy the peace process in the neighboring countries and will take the issue at all international forums.

