India trying to ignite sectarian violence in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that India wanted to destabilize Pakistan by disseminating sectarian violence in the country.

Talking to journalists in Multan, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan exposed the negative role of India to the international community by providing irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored state terrorism in Pakistan.

Responding to a question about Kashmir, the foreign minister said that Kashmiri youth are being martyred in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by declaring them terrorists.

He added that voices are also being raised in the European countries about Indian atrocities in the occupied valley. The foreign minister said that Joe Biden administration is also talking about the human right violations being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to another question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only party that gave all the details regarding foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He warned the opposition not to take law in its hands in the form of protests. FM Qureshi urged the opposition to adopt a democratic way to record its protest in front of the election commission.

The foreign minister said the entire nation is grieved over Machh Incident and stood by the victims. He said the perpetrators of this terrorist act will be brought to justice.

