India failed to convince UNSC that IoK is bilateral issue: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that discussion on Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting is another diplomatic success for Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the issue was debated on August 5 when India had taken unilateral illegal steps about the status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

The minister said it has never happened before that the Kashmir issue is debated at the UNSC for third time in a year.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had written a letter to the UN Security Council President informing him that the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has fast been deteriorating, and the issue needs to be debated by the Council.

He said he is thankful that not only the issue was included in the agenda of the UN Security Council meeting within 72 hours of his request but it was also debated at length. He said 14 out of 15 members of the Council took part in the debate.

The FM said India did its best to prevent this discussion, but it failed in it. He said Indian attempts to build an impression that Kashmir is its internal matter or bilateral issue have also failed.

He also thanked the entire nation for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris by taking out rallies across the country on Youm-e-Istehsal yesterday.

