ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented on Sunday Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven decades.

“Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt,” the prime minister said in a Twitter statement on Kashmir Women Resistance Day.

He urged the world community, especially women, to become a voice of “resilient” Kashmiri women for peace in the occupied territory.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan paid tribute to the Kashmiri women for their sacrifices on Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day.

Every year since 2014, February 23, is commemorated as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora in Occupied Kashmir.

