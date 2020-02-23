Web Analytics
PM urges world to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women

PM imran khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented on Sunday Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven decades.   

“Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt,” the prime minister said in a Twitter statement on Kashmir Women Resistance Day.

Read More: Indian forces have turned Occupied Kashmir into jail: PM Imran Khan

He urged the world community, especially women, to become a voice of “resilient” Kashmiri women for peace in the occupied territory.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan paid tribute to the Kashmiri women for their sacrifices on Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day.

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan pays tribute to Kashmiri women

Every year since 2014, February 23, is commemorated as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora in Occupied Kashmir.

