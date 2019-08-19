India resorts to water aggression against Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill here on Monday said that India resorted to water aggression against Islamabad and released thousands of cusecs of water into the rivers to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News’ program ‘Power Play’, Dr Gill said that Indian was making efforts to place Pakistan’s name on FATF’s black list.

Hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision about the Army chief, the spokesperson said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension was inevitable in connection with the current tense situation between Pakistan and India.

Read More: NDMA issues flood alert as India releases water in River Sutlej

Earlier in the day, India had released at least two lakh cusecs water into the River Sutlej without prior information to Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala – a border village near Kasur – during next 12 to 24 hours.

Soon after the alert issued by NDMA, the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej had been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

