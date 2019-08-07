ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari addressing the National Assembly session in reference to the recent illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir at the hands of India said that India had violated its own accords and constitution, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Minister opined in the parliament that India was the one who took the Kashmir dispute to the United Nation’s and sought external mediation on the issue and now it has backtracked, it had labeled Kashmir issue disputed in the past and had accepted that it was a global issue rather than a regional one.

She said that what India had done on August 5 was illegal and unconstitutional and should be and was being condemned on the highest forum.

“What India did, is nothing less than a ‘war crime’ in light of the Geneva Convention of which India is a signatory,” said Mazari.

“India has made a mockery of the United Nations Security Council and their efforts for the resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute,” she added.

She also said that India had also trampled the Shimla agreement beneath its feet, Mazari even compared the recent Indian actions to giving the entire civilized world a ‘blackface’.

Mazari also said that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to help raise the issue of Kashmir on the highest diplomatic forums and if India sought war then the country was ready and equipped.

In conclusion, taking a jibe at India’s war hysteria, Mazari said that they had tried entering Pakistan on February 27 and suffered a jaw-breaking reply from Pakistan which resulted in the arrest of their fighter pilot Abhinandan.

