Indian actions in occupied Kashmir posing threat to regional peace: Asad Majeed Khan

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan has said India’s actions in occupied Kashmir posed a great threat to regional peace and stability, ARY News reported on Sunday.

This he stated while addressing an event related to Pakistan’s Independence Day, attended by Pakistani diaspora in large number to show solidarity with Kashmir.

Majeed said the Narendra Modi-led government had held nine million Kashmiris hostage with its ongoing clampdown in the occupied valley and called on the world to break its silence on the grave situation.

He urged the international community to take strict notice of India’s ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The ambassador demanded that the world institutions send analysts and observers to the occupied valley and force India to withdraw its decision to end the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Indian forces continued their lockdown of occupied Kashmir for the 21st day on Sunday, after India withdrew Article 370 of its constitution that gave a special status to the disputed territory.

Yesterday, Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and eleven other opposition leaders were sent back to Delhi after they landed at Srinagar airport.

