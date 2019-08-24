Indian opposition parties delegation leaves for occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Indian opposition leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday left for occupied Kashmir to visit Srinagar to assess the prevailing situation in the area.

The held valley is facing curfew and restrictions since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

However, the BJP government has warned the opposition leaders to avoid visiting the area as their visit can create problems for them.

Speaking to the media while leaving for Srinagar, Gandhi said they are visiting the area just to analyze the current situation.

“If we were stopped from visiting Srinagar, then it will be clear that government is hiding something”, he said.

Earlier, opposition leaders met in New Delhi on Friday and decided to send the delegation to Kashmir.

Read more: India tightens curfew to prevent protesters from going to UN office in IoK

The curfew and the restrictions in the occupied Kashmir have entered 20th consecutive day.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

Comments

comments