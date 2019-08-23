India tightens curfew to prevent protesters from going to UN office in IoK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have further tightened curfew and other restrictions to prevent people from conducting a march towards the UN office at Sonawar in Srinagar after Friday prayers, today.

Call for the march has been given by the resistance leaders against India’s anti-Kashmir moves and its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through posters appearing in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley.

The leaders have urged every young, old, men and woman to join the march to convey to India and the world that the Kashmiris would not accept Indian occupation over their territory and Hindu culture.

The march is also aimed at resisting the Indian attempt to change the demography of Kashmir through the settlement of the outsiders in the territory. The clerics will raise the issue during their Friday sermons.

Meanwhile, due to the severe blockade, the people of Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 19th consecutive day.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by-lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

