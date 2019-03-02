Indian aggression aimed to suppress Kashmiris’ voice, says Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that Indian aggression is aimed at suppressing the voice of the Kashmiri people who are striving for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Speaking to the media here, he advised India rulers to reciprocate Pakistan’s peace overtures in a similar way.

“Today, we are in opposition but Pakistan’s interest is more important than our politics,” the PML-N leader asserted, vowing to thwart unholy designs against the country.

He said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness, adding that if the enemy considered so, it would be responded in a befitting way.

Iqbal said Pakistan and India were not enemies of each other but their enemy was poverty, illiteracy and backwardness.

Read Also: Two soldiers, two civilians martyred in India’s unprovoked firing along LoC

Earlier today, two Pakistani soldiers and two citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the restive Line of Control (LoC).

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along LoC.

Two soldiers and two civilians were martyred and two others, including a woman, were injured from the cross border firing, ISPR said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kotli.

Comments

comments