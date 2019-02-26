Indian airstrike claims few trees in Balakot, say residents

BALAKOT: Exposing the New Delhi’s false claims of major destruction, Noran Shah, a resident of Balakot told ARY News that Indian planes dropped a bomb near Jaba village and added that only few trees were burnt and a mud house partially demanded in the airstrike.

In a footage, Noran Shah said that he received minor injuries in his head due to small stones after the explosion. Few trees could be seen fallen down in the video and a mad house partially damaged. The villagers said that Modi government was just doing false propaganda to make its people fool and to win the upcoming elections.

The footage showed no major destruction, apart from a few burnt trees.

Earlier, rejecting the Indian claims bout cross border strike, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that New Delhi staged a fake drama of so called surgical strike on the pattern on Bollywood drama.

Addressing the Senate session, Shehryar Afridi said that the entire nation was united and ready to give befitting response to any misadventure by India.

Expressed disappointment, Shehryar Afridi said that India could not understand their message of peace on Kartarpur Corridor. He said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and vowed that they would expose the real face of Indian on democratic front.

