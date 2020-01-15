Indian annexation of Kashmir, detriment to UN resolutions: Chinese Ambassador

China’s ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday said that the unilateral annexation of disputed Kashmir at the hands of India was a detriment to UN resolutions on the matter, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering in Islamabad, the ambassador said that the enemies of Pakistan did not want the country to become sustainable in terms of economy.

“Those willing to harm Pakistan and its economic future are trying to harm the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Western propaganda on the collaboration will be answered by the prosperity of Pakistan and Chinese nations,” said Yao Jing.

Discussing the matter of Kashmir, the ambassador said that China has extreme reservations on the situation unfolding in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“Indian behaviour is illegal, their conduct can be a danger for regional security and stability and dealing with the situation is a massive challenge,” said Yao.

China asks UNSC to discuss Kashmir

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the Kashmir issue in a closed-door meeting as part of its Wednesday agenda today.

The UNSC meeting has been called to discuss the situation in Mali, but China has made a request to discuss the Kashmir issue under the agenda of “Any Other Business Points”.

Last month, the U.S., U.K., France, and Russia had foiled another attempt by China to discuss the issue at a closed-door meeting.

