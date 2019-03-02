‘Indian army is threatening me’, says doctor who reported military casualties

SRINAGAR: The doctor who had earlier revealed the death toll of Indian soldiers after Pakistan responded to unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC), shut his twitter account on Saturday evening after reportedly receiving death threats from Indian army officers, ARY News reported.

Dr Rajeev Tripati, who works at District Hospital Rajouri in India-occupied Kashmir, said that he was closing his twitter account as he had received death threats for the Indian army officials.

Earlier, he took to the twitter saying, “so far we have received eight bodies of soldiers including one captain and 32 injured who belong to the military and paramilitary forces.”

Read More: Two soldiers, two civilians martyred in India’s unprovoked firing along LoC

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani forces had responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts after Indian forces restored to unprovoked firing along LoC and martyred two soldiers and two other civilians today (Saturday).

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement that Indian forces had targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along LoC.

Hawaldar Abdul Rabb and Naik Khurram along with two civilians were martyred and two others, including a woman, were injured from the cross border firing, ISPR said.

