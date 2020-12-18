Indian Army deliberately attacks UN vehicle at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army has deliberately targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle carrying military observers at Line of Control (LoC), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the details shared on the Twitter account of the ISPR, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of the LOC and deliberately targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle with two Military Observers on board.

The military observers, army’s media wing said were enroute to interact with victims of the ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector.

It must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

“While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot,” the ISPR said.

It further said that such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but the UN Peacekeepers as well.

“This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army.”

The media wing said that Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with the United Nations Military Observer Group in India And Pakistan (UNMOGIP) officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.

