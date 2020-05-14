Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir exposed its real face: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that India’s brutalities and cruel steps in occupied Kashmir had exposed its so called secular face, ARY News reported.



Expressing concerns over deteriorating situation in the held Kashmir, FM Qureshi said that Kashmiris are living in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. He maintained that the occupied Indian forces were committing grave human rights violations in the held valley.

The foreign minister said that human rights organizations across the world were criticizing India for usurping the rights of minorities and atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistan condemns Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir

Earlier on May 13, Pakistan had condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and said that New Delhi will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ resolve to realize their inalienable right to self-determination.



In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said that at a time when the world is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, India was busy further brutalising the Kashmiri people in the held valley.

The cold-blooded murder of Peer Mehrajuddin by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Budgam today was the latest in the mindless killing spree being carried out by the Indian occupation forces.

