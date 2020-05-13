Pakistan condemns Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and said that New Delhi will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ resolve to realize their inalienable right to self-determination, ARY News reported.



In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that at a time when the world is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, India is busy further brutalising the Kashmiri people in the held valley.

The cold-blooded murder of Peer Mehrajuddin by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Budgam today is the latest in the mindless killing spree being carried out by the Indian occupation forces.

The spokesperson said that the police resorted to indiscriminate use of force, including shotgun pellets and tear gas, when hundreds of unarmed men and women took to the streets to peacefully protest the wanton killing.These Indian brutalities cannot be condemned enough.

“No matter how brutal its tactics, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people.”

The world community must hold India to account for its crimes in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she said and added that Justice for Kashmiris remains indispensable for peace in South Asia.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had directed diplomats in foreign countries to highlight deteriorated situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and India’s campaign of Islamophobia on international forums.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi had issued the directives while chairing a virtual session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the current situation of IOJK and coronavirus pandemic.

The participants of the session had also mulled over the debt relief steps for developing countries taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to restore economic development amid the coronavirus crisis.

