Indian forces trying to change demography in held Kashmir: Dr. Firdous  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Friday said that Indian occupation forces trying to change demography in held Kashmir.

Addressing a Women Kashmir Solidarity rally in Islamabad, Dr. Firdous said that India used illegal actions to strip the Kashmiris of their identity, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the occupied valley has been transformed into the largest jail of the world where people are facing shortages of food and medicines. The special assistant said, “We challenge Narendra Modi to lift the curfew and then see the reaction of Kashmiri population.”

Read More: PM Imran speaks to Kashmir solidarity rally in AJK, dares ‘Hitler’ Modi to do the same in IOK

Dr. Firdous said that Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for self-determination. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan being ambassador of Kashmiris fought the case of Kashmir at global level in a courageous manner.

Dr. Firdous said PM Imran Khan will brief the world community on Kashmir situation at the UN General Assembly later this month.

She said Kashmir was defensive shield of Pakistan and every citizen of Pakistan will play its role to defend it.

Comments

comments