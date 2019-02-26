Indian defence ministry denies any information of cross border strike

NEW DELHI: Denying the reports of Indian media about a cross border airstrike into Pakistan, the Indian defence ministry on Tuesday said it had no information about violation of the Line of Control (LoC) by its air force.

The Indian media reports said, that the jets dropped large bombs into Pakistani territory after crossing the LoC Nevertheless, during a press briefing, India’s defense secretary portrayed to appear unaware about the details of the attact, carried out by its own air force.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I have no information,” said a defence spokesman in his reaction over the claims of strike at the LoC.

The confrontation follows escalating tensions between the countries since the February 14, when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an attack in Pulwama.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force violated Line of Control (LoC). Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled Indian aircrafts back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

The Indian intrusion is being widely condemned by various politicians of Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi relayed that BJP government was trying to destabilise the peace of South Asia to gain benefit in the upcoming polls in India.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has urged the United Nations to take stern notice of the Indian aggression.

