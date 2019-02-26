Nation stands firm, united with armed forces against any aggression: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) to take notice of Line of Control (LoC) violation by Indian aircrafts, ARY News reported.

Indian military aircraft violated the Line of Control (LoC) as they “intruded” from the Muzafarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Reacting strong over Indian violation of Pakistani airspace, the governor in his statement issued, here today, called on the United Nations to intervene into the matter and restrain India from any aggression against Pakistan.

Read more: Military leadership warns of befitting response to Indian aggression

Commenting on prompt response by Pakistan, Mr Sarwar said, “The PAF always foil heinous designs of the enemies of the motherland.”

The whole nation is standing firm and united with the armed forces.

Reacting over violation by Indian aircraft, Qureshi said the BJP government wanted to destabilise the region due to upcoming polls in India.

PAF scrambles Indian jets

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

Comments

comments