Indian farmers threaten to protest outside Parliament with 4mn tractors 

Farmers’ protest in India has already shaken the BJP-led government in New Delhi and now the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has announced to march towards Parliament with 400,000 tractors, exerting more pressure on the rulers.

Speaking at a farmers’ rally in Sikar in Rajasthan, Tikait said, “Our next call will be for a march to Parliament. We will tell them before marching. This time it won’t be just 4 lakh tractors but 40 lakh tractors will go there if farm laws are not taken back.”

Tikait also demanded that a new law should be enacted ensuring minimum support price for farmers.

Later speaking to the local media outlet, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait demanded the establishment of an agriculture research centre in the Parliament premises so that rates of crops can be determined.

“The government dispels the Swaminathan report and thinks that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) that is being asked for is too much. Why not establish an agriculture research centre in the Parliament premises, grow crops there and decide their rates according to profit and loss after harvesting?” Tikait told the local news outlet.

The BKU leader also said with this farmers’ protest, political parties will now have to include farmer welfare in all elections and will have to address farmers’ issues.

