15-year-old boy martyred, four injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A 15-year-old boy embraced martyrdom and four got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Broh and Tandar sectors, according to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the Indian forces targeted civilian population which resulted in the martyrdom of 15 years old boy and injuries to four others.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing and targeted their posts,” it added.

Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2,340 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 18 people and serious injuries to 187 innocent civilians, said FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry.

Last week, Foreign diplomats and defence attaches of 24 countries posted in Pakistan visited the Line of Control (LoC) to inspect India’s border violations.

Foreign diplomats and defence attaches of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Palestine, European Union, Bosnia, Azerbaijan, Greece, Australia, Iran, Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, Germany, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Libya, Afghanistan and other countries had visited the LoC at the Pakistani side.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar had briefed the visiting delegation about the ceasefire violations from the Indian side

