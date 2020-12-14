45-year-old citizen wounded in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) by deliberately targeting the civil population with mortars, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, A 45-years-old citizen got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing. The injured is being provided with medical care.

Earlier on December 11, Indian troops had targeted the civilian population in the Hotspring sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to ISPR, Indian troops had initiated ceasefire violation in Hotspring Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons.

“A 55 years old woman got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing. The injured woman being provided medical care, ” the ISPR said. The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, the military’s media wing said.

