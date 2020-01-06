Indian fishermen released from Karachi jail reach Lahore  

LAHORE: The 20 Indian fishermen who were released from the Malir District Jail as goodwill gesture have arrived in Lahore on Monday, ARY News reported.

The Indian fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials in a ceremony at Wagah border after completing the legal formalities shortly.

Edhi Foundation distributed gifts among the fishermen upon arrival at the Lahore railway station. It is pertinent to mention here that Edhi Foundation beared their expenses for travelling and food.

The Maritime Security Agency had arrested the fishermen over violation of Pakistani territorial waters last year.

According to Indian media reports, the fishermen released are residents of Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

