Indian forces fire tear gas at protesters in Occupied Kashmir

In Indian occupied Kashmir, occupation forces used tear gas against local residents in Srinagar on Friday, who took to streets defying the strict curfew.

Police tried to enter Soura, the main village, as hundreds of locals staged a protest march against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The call for the march was given by Joint Resistance Leadership.

In Soura, blocked like many others with rocks and sheets of metal, residents hurled stones at the occupational forces to stop them moving into an area around the local mosque, Jinab Sahib, which had been packed for Friday prayers.

Indian Armed Forces personnel commits suicide while stationed in IoK

The police responded with several rounds of tear gas and chili grenades to disperse the people.

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 20th consecutive day on Saturday.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

