Indian forces committing genocide in occupied Kashmir: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that India is involved in pre-planned collective genocide of unarmed Kashmiris since seven decades.

In a statement, Gandapur strongly condemned the continued Indian state terrorism and said that the whole valley is bleeding as the Indian forces are killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights violations.

He said India wants to stop the eagerness of Kashmiris for their just right to self-determination through inhuman actions but its nefarious designs will never succeed, Radio Pakistan reported

The minister said Pakistan is highlighting the core issue at all International forums effectively and it is success for Pakistan that United Nation Security Council once again discussed the issue in its meeting.

He said world community including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International are expressing deep concern over the human rights violations being committed by the occupation forces in Held Kashmir.

He said sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people would not go waste and they would get fruitful results soon.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Pakistan will express an effective solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on fifth of next month and will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support with oppressed Kashmiri people till their success in their movement.

