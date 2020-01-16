ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in series of tweets on Thursday welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussing the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir during a closed-door meeting in New York.

“Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council’s agenda & its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan said the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

“We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) raised concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The UNSC met behind-closed-doors in New York discussed the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir for the second time in five months. After the meeting, China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters at UN Headquarters that we had a meeting on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the 15-member Council heard a briefing from the UN Secretariat on the situation.

Mr. Zhang said the issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan is always on the agenda of the Security Council.

Replying to a question, the Chinese Ambassador to the UN said our position on Kashmir issue is very clear.

