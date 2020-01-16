KARACHI: The Sindh government has approached the Centre for removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam and proposed the names of three officers to pick one of them for the post, ARY News reported.

The names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Mushtaq Mahar, and Kamran Afzal have been recommended for the post.

The provincial cabinet during an urgent meeting Wednesday afternoon had decided to appoint a new IGP to replace Dr Kaleem Imam over alleged failure in maintaining and improving law and order.

It also demanded action against him for allegedly exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the meeting, which was convened to discuss the single agenda regarding removal of the IG. Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all cabinet members, and secretaries for home and law attended the meeting.

In Sept 2018, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed as the inspector general of Sindh police (PSP, BS-21).

The Sindh government’s decision to remove him has courted strong reaction from PTI leaders.

Speaking during ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera programme, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the provincial government is bound by law to consult the federal government before moving to replace a chief police officer, who is appointed for a three-year period.

In reference to the Sindh government’s rationale behind removing the incumbent police officer, Firdous Shamim Naqvi explained the IG can’t be held responsible for a rise in street crime. He lamented the police department has been politicised.

