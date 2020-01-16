KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Thursday slammed the Sindh government’s “abrupt” decision to appoint a new Inspector General of Police (IGP) to replace Dr Kaleem Imam.

Speaking during ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera programme, he said the provincial government is bound by law to consult the federal government before moving to replace a chief police officer, who is appointed for a three-year period.

In reference to the Sindh government’s rationale behind removing the incumbent police officer, Firdous Shamim Naqvi explained the IG can’t be held responsible for a rise in street crime. He lamented the police department has been politicised.

Read More: Sindh govt moves to send IGP Kaleem Imam packing

He claimed the local government system in the province has crippled as no one wants to solve the problems facing the common man. Trash piles scattered across the port city are obvious to everyone and bear witness to this fact, he added.

A day earlier, the provincial government decided to appoint a new IGP to replace Dr Kaleem Imam. It demanded action against him for exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements.

In Sept 2018, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed as the inspector general of Sindh police (PSP, BS-21).

