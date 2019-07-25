Pakistan can’t progress until elimination of corruption: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that Pakistan cannot progress until the elimination of corruption from the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a thanksgiving day ceremony at Insaaf Hosue Karachi, the PTI leader said that the incumbent government is committed to eradicating corruption from the country.

On the occasion PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the incumbent government had wipeout corruption from the country within a year, adding that the accountability process against corrupts will continue without any hindrance.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said July 25, is a day when the nation rejected those elements who looted national exchequer.

It must be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is celebrating July 25 as Thanksgiving Day to commemorate party’s victory in general elections 2018.

In another tweet, she said the aspirations of the people and twenty-three-year political struggle of Imran Khan bore fruit in the general elections of last year. IK was given the mandate to carry out accountability of corrupt people.

She regretted that two political parties by playing the game of taking turns in power badly exploited the masses.

