KARACHI: Ruling out the impression of confrontation between Sindh and the federal governments, Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah informed PM Khan about changing of IGP Sindh.

Prime Minister Khan knew about the decision of changing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam, Saeed Ghani said while talking in ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera programme.

He said the impression of not taking federal government on board before changing IGP is not right, CM Shah had informed PM Khan. The prime minister showed his consent on the matter, he continued.

Ghani said IGPs were changed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, but no one complained, but why everyone has objection if Sindh decides to change IGP?, he questioned.

A day earlier, the provincial government decided to appoint a new IGP to replace Dr Kaleem Imam. It demanded action against him for exceeding his authority and making irresponsible statements.

Among the reasons that compelled the government to surrender the services of IGP Kaleem Imam were his alleged non-cooperation with it, failure to implement directives issued from the Chief Minister’s House, and frequent absence from key meetings of the government.

In Sept 2018, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed as the inspector general of Sindh police (PSP, BS-21).

