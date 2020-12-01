Indian forces martyr 15 Kashmiris in November: KMS

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their unabated acts of state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), martyred 15 Kashmiris during the last month of November.

According to Kashmir Media Service, of those killed, one youth was martyred in custody and four in a fake encounter.

During the month, 97 youth were critically injured due to use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the occupied territory, while 31 people, mostly youth and activists, were arrested, several of them under black law Public Safety Act.

The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday had adopted a resolution on Kashmir, rejecting the measures taken by India after August 2019.

Read more: OIC adopts resolution on Kashmir, rejecting Indian measures

The resolution was adopted during the session of the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC in Niamey, Niger.

The draft of the resolution demanded India to “cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris” as well as other unilateral and illegal actions, including “Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020”, “Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020”, “Jammu and Kashmir Language Bill 2020” and amendments to the land ownership laws.

Comments

comments