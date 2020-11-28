OIC adopts resolution on Kashmir, rejecting Indian measures

NIAMEY: The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday adopted a resolution on Kashmir, rejecting the measures taken by India after August 2019, ARY NEWS reported.

The resolution was adopted during the session of the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC in Niamey, Niger.

The draft of the resolution demanded India to “cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris” as well as other unilateral and illegal actions, including “Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020”, “Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020”, “Jammu and Kashmir Language Bill 2020” and amendments to the land ownership laws.

The OIC asked India to refrain from taking any steps to alter the existing demographic structure of the disputed territory.

The resolution condemned in the strongest possible terms human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK and other such instances of Indian terrorism that have been the source of unspeakable suffering for the innocent Kashmiri people.

It also deplored the state-sponsored terrorism and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces against people of IIOJK besides also condemning extra-judicial killings during fake ‘encounters’ and ‘search-and-cordon’ operations and demolition of homes and private properties as a form of collective punishment.

The top body of the Islamic countries condemned the harassment of Kashmiri women by Indian occupation forces. It further deplored that India has callously exploited the current COVID-19 crisis to intensify its military crackdown and further advance its unlawful occupation in IIOJK.

The forum urged the international community to review their engagements with India, the occupying power, as it is violating and disregarding the international law, the international humanitarian law, and international resolution besides also emphasizing that the question of Kashmir is of utmost importance for the Muslim Ummah.

The OIC also recognized that Jammu and Kashmir is the core dispute between Pakistan and India, and its resolution indispensable for the realization of the dream of peace in South Asia.

The resolution acknowledged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the principal party to the dispute, and should be included in any peace process for resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

