AJK President highlights Indian atrocities in Kashmir at OIC platform

NIAMEY: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan on Saturday highlighted the atrocities of the Indian authorities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, capital of Niger, the AJK president urged the platform to rescue Kashmiris from the atrocities and colonial plans of the Indian government.

He said that the Kashmiris are fighting against Islamophobia, colonialism and state-sponsored terrorism. “India is bent on destroying the Muslims in occupied Kashmir,” he said adding that they were murdered for seeking their right to self-determination.

Masood Khan said that youngsters were martyred and injured besides imprisoning upto 20,000 Kashmiris, whose life is also in danger.

“Gross violations of the human rights are being recorded in the occupied territory,” he said adding that a Muslim state is being forcefully turned into a Hindu state in the occupied Kashmir.

He further raised the issue of continuous violations of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian forces, which have also seen civilian casualties. “Every day people are being targeted in Azad Kashmir by Indian forces during ceasefire violations,” the AJK president said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Saudi counterpart on the latest grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

He also thanked the Saudi counterpart over principled and permanent support to the Kashmir issue. The two FM also exchanged views on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the role of the OIC.

