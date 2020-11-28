OIC says Islam has nothing to do with any sort of extremism, terrorism

NIAMEY: The federal ministers from Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) members held a session on Saturday in the capital of Niger wherein the secretary general addressed and underlined unreserved condemnation of terrorism, ARY News reported.

We reject any and every sort of extremism and terrorism being orchestrated anywhere in the world, said Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen addressing the huddle today which has concluded on the upshot that Islam only preaches peace and that terrorists anywhere in the world today do not represent this religion.

On the other hand, the huddle set in motion to deliberate over issues and challenges faced by Islamic countries across the world also acknowledged that Islam does not oppose empowering women or an empowered woman.

Taking the discussion on fundamentalism forward, the huddle noted that equipping women with education and allowing her stability is not in opposition to Islamic teachings.

On this occassion today, the former foreign minister of Chad Republic, Hissein Brahim Taha has been appointed new secretary general of OIC as well.

Separately yesterday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields of economy and trade, including energy.

The understanding came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger.

The two sides decided to have an exchange of delegations in this regard. The Saudi foreign minister said his country is committed to promoting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields. He said his country gives high value to its historical, deep and long-lasting relations with Pakistan.

The Saudi FM appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan for establishing peace in the region.

