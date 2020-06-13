Indian forces martyr four more Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred have killed four more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Islamabad districts of occupied Kashmirs on Saturday.

The troops martyred two youth each during cordon and search operations at Nipora in Kulgam and in Lallan area of Islamabad. The operations were going on till last reports came in.

Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the areas. The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the districts.

Indian troops in their continuing acts of state terrorism have martyred 23 Kashmiri youth, including young boys during cordon and search operations since 1st of June in different areas of the held valley.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service in Srinagar, on Thursday, besides killings, the troops also looted money, gold and other valuables and arrested dozens of youth and humiliated inmates during the operations. It also destroyed over a dozen houses during cordon and search operations.

