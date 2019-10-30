SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of the disputed territory.

The troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On the other hand, Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an army bunker was attacked by unidentified gunmen in Drubgam area of Pulwama district. The troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

Normal life in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continues to remain badly affected due to military clampdown and blanket internet ban on the 87th consecutive day today.

Ban also continues on prepaid mobile phones. However, voice calls on postpaid connections are partially allowed and landline phones are also working to some extent, Kashmir Media Service reported.

