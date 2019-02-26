Indian foreign secretary fails to answer queries about cross border strike

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Tuesday failed to answer reporters’ queries regarding conducting a cross border strike.

Vijay Gokhale after reading out a prepared statement to media confirming that Indian aircrafts conducted strikes into Pakistani territory earlier today, left the briefing hall by refusing to answer journalists’ questions over the matter.

In his statement, the foreign secretary claimed that the air raid was launched on an alleged militant camp across the Line of Control. Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the Indian defence ministry on Tuesday had also denied reports of airstrike in Pakistan and said it had no information about violation of the Line of Control (LoC) by its air force.

The Indian media reports said that the jets dropped large bombs into Pakistani territory after crossing the LoC. Nevertheless, during a press briefing, India’s defense secretary portrayed to appear unaware about the details of the attack, carried out by its own air force.

“I have no information,” said a defence spokesman in his reaction over the claims of strike at the LoC. The confrontation follows escalating tensions between the countries since the February 14, when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an attack in Pulwama.

