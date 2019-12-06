Indian government plotting to kill Yasin Malik, claims Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Friday claimed that Indian government was plotting to kill her husband in the death cell of the jail, ARY News reported.

Mishal Malik in her statement said people of occupied Kashmir are facing worst curfew and communication blockade from last four months in the valley.

Narendera Modi has become thirsty for the blood of the innocent Kashmiris, she said and added that Indian government wants to crush the identity and history of Kashmiris.

She urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and inhuman curfew in the held valley.

Read more: Indian govt renaming cities to crush identity of Kashmiris: Mishal Malik

The routine life remains suspended in the occupied Kashmir as the military lockdown has entered 124th day on Friday (today).

Restrictions under section 144 remain enforced amid huge presence of Indian troops. Over eight million residents of the Valley are particularly bearing the brunt of the lockdown.

Internet services, prepaid mobile phones and SMS remain snapped in the occupied territory. The continued absence of Internet service has cut off people not only from their surroundings but also from the world. It has also badly affected businesses, education of students and working of journalists.

