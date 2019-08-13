KARACHI: According to a tweet by a Joint Secretary of the Parliament of India, Sandeep Mittal, the Indian Government has asked the authorities at the helm of affairs of the social networking website to remove 8 twitter accounts for pro-Kashmir tweets along with ARY’s senior anchor Arshad Sharif.

Sandeep Mittal’s tweet on the matter read: “Centre asks Twitter to block 8 accounts for ‘spreading rumours’ on Kashmir. But still 3 accounts @kashmir787 @Red4Kashmir,@arsched, @mscully94 (Arshad Sharif of ARY News, Mary Scully of Pakistan Today) are not blocked by Twitter. Has Twitter any explanation to offer?”

In a revelation by the Indian secretary, he unveiled that the Indian Government has officially asked the authorities managing the micro-blogging website to take down various twitter accounts for their Kashmir focused tweets and activism.

The Indian politician sought an explanation from twitter authorities over the accounts activity and current status in an assertive manner claiming that they must be removed after the Indian government’s intimation.

Reacting upon the development, senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif expressed his pleasure at the development, saying that the tweet would “prove to be encouragement for reporting more facts about Kashmir and to expose atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

Sharif also said that the Indian government was certainly unnerved by a handful of twitter accounts, he tweeted: “An #Indian official concedes how #Indian govt is unnerved by twitter accounts of #journalists from #Pakistan , including of yours humbly. Thank You @smittal_ips for your encouragement to report more facts about #Kashmir & to expose your atrocities in #IOK.”

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry taking to the social networking website Twitter said that Pakistan needs to fight it’s own battles rather than looking for help from varying quarters.

