Indian govt following agenda of Hinduvta to subjugate minorities: General Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Tuesday said that Narendra Modi-led government was following the agenda of Hinduvta to subjugate minorities in India.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Pakistan’s quest for security and stability’ in Islamabad, General Zubair said that the BJP government was follower of RSS ideology which was a xenophobic and racist organization established after influencing from the hate based ideologies of Nazism and Fascism, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said more than 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred by occupation forces. The CJCSC said that India has unleashed a wave of terror on innocent Kashmiris to deny them their right of freedom.

Speaking on the occasion, General Zubair said that Pakistan will always standby Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The event was organized by Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.

