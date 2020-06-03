Any Indian misadventure will have ‘uncontrollable consequences’, warns Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grave concerns over continuous and unproved ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday warned that there will be ‘uncontrollable and unintended consequences’ of any military adventurism, ARY News reported.

Talking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR warned India not to ‘play with fire’ and added that Pakistan is fully prepared and will respond with full might to any Indian military adventure. He said that India had seen its manifestation last year.

He said India planned to mount aggression against Pakistan in the next few months to divert the world attention from its failures and embarrassment on multiple fronts including the border issue with Nepal, mismanagement of coronavirus and its dwindling economic situation.

Rejecting the Indian allegations of so-called launchpads and infiltration, Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan has never denied access to the UN military observer group and the international media on its side of the border. He said things can become clear if the Indian side also allows access to the UN military observer group.

Read More: Pakistan warns India against any irresponsible move

The DG ISPR said that at least seven civilians have been martyred and ninety others sustained injuries in unprovoked firing by Indian troops this year.

“Indian quadcopters have violated Pakistani airspace several times and in recent days we shot down their flying machines,” he added.

He maintained that Pakistan has always given a befitting response to the Indian aggression without targeting the civilian population across the line of control.

The DG ISPR said the Indian steps in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir have backfired and added that the entire world was witnessing the worst human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Comments

comments