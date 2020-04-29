ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Wednesday the United States (US) has recognised the “atrocities being perpetrated by India on its 200 million Muslim citizens.”

Weighing in on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s annual report, he said in a Twitter statement: “Such Nazi like actions sponsored by the government against an entire community are hard to imagine in this day and age but Modi has done it before in Gujrat.”

The US body in its report said the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed in December by the Parliament in majority-Hindu India, violates religious freedom especially for Muslims.

The commission recommended that the State Department designate India as a “country of particular concern,” or CPC, because it “tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

“It showed the central government’s involvement in repressing religious freedom and, of course, the consequence of that can very well be millions of Muslims in detention, deportation and statelessness when the government completes its planned national register of citizens,” said the USCIRF Vice Chair Nadine Maenza.

