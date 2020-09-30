Indian national arrested over crossing into Pakistan

SIALKOT: Police on Wednesday arrested an Indian who illegally crossed into Pakistan from India via working boundary in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

As per details, an Indian national named Harinder Singh was arrested over illegally crossing into Pakistan. He is said to be a resident of Kamilpur.

The case against the Indian national has been registered under the Foreigners’ Act. Meanwhile, the police have begun its investigation from Harinder Singh from various aspects.

In August, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel conducted an operation near Lari Adda area of the city and arrested an Indian national residing in the area.

According to deputy director FIA Amir Nawaz, Pancham Tiwari is a resident of the Indian city of Banaras (Now known as Varanasi) and had entered Pakistan illegally ten years ago and had been residing in the country ever since.

Amir Nawaz informed that Pancham Tiwari and Kamran, a resident of Gujranwala, became friends in 2009 after which Tiwari entered Pakistan illegally and managed to get a National Identity Card under a pseudonym.

Kamran had helped Tiwari to obtain a CNIC under a false name, revealed to be, Bilal.

