Indian nurse beats up elderly Kuwaiti woman, breaking her leg

KUWAIT CITY: An Indian nurse has been arrested in Kuwait for allegedly beating up an elderly Kuwaiti woman and breaking her leg.

According to a local media report, the nurse was arrested after the victim’s son filed a complaint with the police.

The nurse, who is employed by a private nursing home, was hired to take care of the elderly mother. The victim has been admitted to the Al Razi Hospital.

The reports, however, shared no more details on the reasons which led to the unfortunate incident as the nurse was referred to Public Prosecution.

The case has caused an uproar on social media with users expressing their anger at the nurse, and demanding to know the reasons for such an inhuman act.

It is pertinent to mention here that even before this incident, the Kuwaiti authorities had planned to lower the number of expats working in public sector.

On January 24, the Kuwait Minister of Trade and Commerce, Faisal Al Medlej, revealed that the Civil Service Bureau has prepared a report to reduce the number of expats working in the public sector.

According to a foreign media outlet, Civil Service Bureau has prepared a technical report on the mechanism of staffing the government agencies in order to achieve Kuwaitization, a governmental policy aimed at creating a 100 percent Kuwaiti workforce.

The report pointed out that several government agencies are required to reduce the number of expats and replace them with Kuwaitis annually.

Within two years, five specialties should achieve 100 percent of Kuwaitization. Other specialties, like education and criminal forensics, should reach 97 percent Kuwaitization.

Comments

comments